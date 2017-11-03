Time To Turn Back The Clock: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s time for a change in America — a time change. Let’s sleep an extra hour to that.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and it’s back to standard time for most people in the United States.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening. And you’ll get 60 minutes more of shut-eye between Saturday night and Sunday wake-up.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so there’s no need to change the clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time will return at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 11.

