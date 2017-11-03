WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 9 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against the Spread)

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 9.
They are as follows:
1. — Chiefs @ Cowboys (Pick’em) — Boomer: Chiefs / Brian: Cowboys
2. — Ravens (+3) @ Titans — Boomer: Titans / Brian: Titans
3. — Lions (-2.5) @ Packers — Boomer: Lions / Brian: Lions
4. — Raiders (-3) @ Dolphins — Boomer: Dolphins / Brian: Raiders
5. — Rams (-3.5) @ Giants — Boomer: Rams / Brian: Rams
Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”…