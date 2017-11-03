WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 3, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on Brian Jones’ manhood, if you will.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Gregg Giannotti talked a lot about the Jets to begin the last show of the work week, following Gang Green’s decisive win over the visiting Bills on Thursday night. There was also plenty of discussion on New York’s other teams, including the Rangers. Later, Jones, of the “Gio and Jones” show on CBS Sports Radio, joined the party to help Boomer make picks for NFL Week 9.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

