11/4 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

Good Saturday morning folks! It’s gonna be a much cooler day with a CHILLY start! Spots well outside of NYC will be in the 30s with temps starting off in the mid 40s around town. Expect mostly sunny skies to start with more clouds later as a warm front nears. It’ll be much cooler than Friday, but our high of 57 is right where we should be.

Remember to turn clocks BACK one hour before going to bed tonight! Tomorrow will be a gray & milder finish to the weekend with temps reaching the low & mid 60s. There is a chance for some rain before you wake up, along with another chance for light rain this evening…but nothing like last Sunday’s soaker!

Monday is when temps & rain chances peak – expect a high of 70 with rain likely during the afternoon & evening, before a cold front comes through and knocks temps back down to seasonable levels. Have a great weekend!

