11/4 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s been a cooler & breezy day across the Tri-State as temps were only in the 50s for most! Expect more clouds this evening and temps holding fairly steady overnight as our next rain chance moves in.

DON’T FORGET to turn clocks BACK before you go to bed!

Tomorrow will be a milder & damper finish to the weekend with a chance for morning & afternoon rain showers. Doesn’t appear that we’ll get a soaking like last Sunday, but just keep the umbrella handy.

Monday will be milder still with temps near 70 and afternoon rain likely. Temps will take a big tumble after that…make sure you know where the heavy coats are!

 

