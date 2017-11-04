Big Apple Circus Returns With Nik Wallenda & The Fabulous Wallendas

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With more than 40 years of thrills, laughs, and lifelong memories, the Big Apple Circus is back.
This year’s special guest is 10-time world record holder Nik Wallenda and the Fabulous Wallendas.
Nik stopped by with his wife, Erendira, to chat with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu about what’s in store at this year’s show.
Not to be outdone, the face of the circus — Grandma the Clown — showed off a preview of her world famous act.
For more on showtimes and tickets, visit the circus’s website.