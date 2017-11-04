Devils Suffer First Road Loss Of Season As They Fall To Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had three assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat New Jersey 6-3 on Friday night to hand the Devils’ their first road loss of the season.

Drake Caggiula, Ryan Strome, Oscar Klefbom, Milan Lucic, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers. They snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 4-7-1.

Taylor Hall, Jesper Bratt and Brian Gibbons responded for the Devils. They dropped to 9-3-0.

Edmonton started the scoring five minutes into the opening period on the power play as McDavid sent a pass through the crease to Caggiula, who tapped the puck in before goalie Cory Schneider could get across.

The Oilers made it 2-0 three minutes later when Adam Larsson’s point shot ended up going off Strome and in.

Hall came back to haunt his old team with five minutes left in the first when he backhanded the rebound from Miles Wood’s shot past goalie Cam Talbot.

New Jersey tied it five minutes into the second period when Bratt’s spin-around shot hit the post and caromed into the net.

The Oilers regained just over a minute later on Klefbom’s blast on the rush.

Edmonton made it 4-2 with 1:04 to play in the second when a rebound hit Lucic while he was driving to the net and bounced in.

The Oilers added some insurance with seven minutes remaining in the third period when McDavid made a perfect pass to Draisaitl at the side of the net for his third of the season.

The Devils got that goal back just over a minute later on a tip by Gibbons, his team-leading sixth.

Edmonton got an empty-net goal as Hall sent the puck back to the point and almost scored on his own net, leading to a tap-in by Nugent-Hopkins.

NOTES: The clubs will meet again Thursday night in New Jersey. … Devils forward Marcus Johansson missed the game with a concussion suffered on Wednesday in Vancouver.

