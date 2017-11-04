Macy’s Tests New Balloons Slated To Debut In This Year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some new faces making their debut at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade were on full display Saturday.
The final testing before the five new balloons take flight on Thanksgiving is vitally important, according to Susan Tercero with Macy’s Entertainment.
“We get to see how they maneuver, what’s going on, we also have the inspectors from the department of transportation and NYPD and everybody are here to take a look at the balloons as well because they have to sign off on the balloons,” she told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman.
Among them are Olaf from the Disney film Frozen, Chase from Paw Patrol, and even the Grinch — a familiar character — is making a return as what’s being called a “ballonicle.”
“A ‘balloonicle’ is when we put a balloon and a vehicle together, so that it can maneuver itself down the parade route,” Macy’s Studio Vice President John Piper said.
So what brings the dozens of volunteer handlers like Joni DeAndrea back year after year?
“You get there early, you stand around, you’re cold, and then you turn that corner and you see all those kids faces, and there’s nothing like it,” she said.
The new additions to this year’s parade are sure to keep those smiles coming.