Macy’s Tests New Balloons Slated To Debut In This Year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Filed Under: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some new faces making their debut at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade were on full display Saturday.

The final testing before the five new balloons take flight on Thanksgiving is vitally important, according to Susan Tercero with Macy’s Entertainment.

“We get to see how they maneuver, what’s going on, we also have the inspectors from the department of transportation and NYPD and everybody are here to take a look at the balloons as well because they have to sign off on the balloons,” she told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman.

Among them are Olaf from the Disney film Frozen, Chase from Paw Patrol, and even the Grinch — a familiar character — is making a return as what’s being called a “ballonicle.”

“A ‘balloonicle’ is when we put a balloon and a vehicle together, so that it can maneuver itself down the parade route,” Macy’s Studio Vice President John Piper said.

So what brings the dozens of volunteer handlers like Joni DeAndrea back year after year?

“You get there early, you stand around, you’re cold, and then you turn that corner and you see all those kids faces, and there’s nothing like it,” she said.

The new additions to this year’s parade are sure to keep those smiles coming.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch