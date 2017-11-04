Deacon Stabbed To Death At Transitional Home In Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say fatally stabbed a deacon at a transitional home in Roosevelt.
Police said Deacon Patrick Logsdon, the 70-year-old program manager of Anthony House, which is run by St. Vincent DePaul of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, was stabbed multiple times Friday night on East Roosevelt Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they are searching for Andre Patton, 47, who’s considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.