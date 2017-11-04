Runners Gear Up For 2017 TCS New York City Marathon Amid Heightened Security

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Anticipation is building ahead of the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon.
The Jacob Javits Convention Center is where the runners go to pick up to pick up their race bib with their running number on it, so folks are already pumped about Sunday’s race.
Bill is from London, and is very excited to see what New York crowds are like as he runs through the five boroughs. As for security amid the threat of terrorism, he tells 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman he isn’t giving it a second thought.
“I used to be a soldier in the British military, I served with the Department of Defense in Iraq for well over a year, I’ve served in Baghdad and Tikrit, so if they couldn’t get me after two years there it doesn’t overly concern me if I’m running a marathon in New York,” Bill said.
Patrick is from Connecticut and he feels the same way.
“I’m very comfortable,” he said. “I have trust in the security.”
Patrick adds he’s more concerned about the weather. He hopes there will be a mild drizzle.