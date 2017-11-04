President Trump Arrives In Japan On First Official Visit To Asia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump has arrived in Japan for the first leg of his five-nation tour of Asia.
The president and first lady touched down at Yokota Air Base outside Tokyo, where he addressed U.S. and Japanese troops.
“Our alliance is a testament to the transformative power of freedom,” Trump said. “Today, nations that once waged war now stand together as friends and partners in pursuit of a much better world.”
This will be the president’s longest trip abroad so far, with stops in South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.
One of his most anticipated stops will be in Beijing, where he will meet with China’s president to discuss North Korea and trade.
Before embarking on his first official trip to Asia, the president paid a solemn visit to the memorial at Pearl Harbor.