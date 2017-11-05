Car Hits NJ TRANSIT Train In Glen Rock, New Jersey

GLEN ROCK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car hit an NJ TRANSIT train Sunday evening at a gate crossing in Glen Rock.
NJ TRANSIT told CBS2 that train No. 1876 had originated in Waldwick and was due into Hoboken at 7:28 p.m.
The train was passing at the crossing in Glen Rock and the gates were closed, but there was a car at the scene.
Instead of backing up, the female driver drove onto the tracks and hit the train, NJ TRANSIT said.
The car sustained minor front-end damage, NJ TRANSIT said. There was no damage to the train.
The train engineer did not know the car hit the train, and continued on to Hoboken, NJ TRANSIT said.
The driver of the car was transported to local hospital for evaluation.
No passengers on the train injured, and there were no delays.