Police: Retired Officer Has Gun Stolen While Trying To Stop LES Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A retired NYPD officer said he had his gun stolen when he tried to intervene during an attempted robbery on the Lower East Side this weekend.

Police were called around 5 a.m. Saturday to 130 Eldridge St. for a report of an attempted robbery. At the scene, they found the retired officer on the ground with cuts to his face and complaining about pain to his body, police said.

Police learned the retired officer was at the Eldridge Street address when he heard about a possible robbery outside. He identified himself as an officer and got into a fight with one of the suspects, police said.

The retired officer was punched in the face and body during the struggle, police said. The retired officer’s gun fell out of its holster, and the suspect picked it up and took it, police said.

But the gun’s magazine, which holds the bullets, got separated from the rest of sidearm and was not stolen, police said.

The officer was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, where his condition was reported to be stable.

There were no arrests as of Sunday evening.

