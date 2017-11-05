Mass Held For Victims Of Lower Manhattan Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A heavy police presence was seen throughout the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, as the city continued to mourn the victims of Tuesday’s bike path terror attack.

They were honored in a mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Sunday morning. Cardinal Timothy Dolan paid tribute to the eight people who were killed and the dozen who were hurt. He also prayed for the safety and protection of the city.

Meanwhile, loved ones of the victims continue to mourn.

It was a packed house on Saturday, with a line out the door in New Milford, New Jersey as family and friends came together to honor the life of 32-year-old Darren Drake.

“If it was a cloudy day, it would become sunny when Darren showed up,” his father, Jimmy, told reporters outside the wake. Others remembered Darren as a caring, loving man who worked for Moody’s Analytics and was a former president of the New Milford school board.

“He was always positive, a positive person,” family friend John Bigger said. “A shameful thing that happened by a coward.”

Seven other people were mowed down Tuesday on Manhattan’s West Side. Authorities say 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov deliberately hit people on the bike path with his rental pick up truck, including 31-year-old Belgian mother of two Anne-Laure Decadt.

23-year-old Nicholas Cleves of New York was also killed, along with five friends in town from Argentina for a high school reunion trip. Their friends spoke out about the terror Friday night.

“It’s a dream that has transformed into the worst nightmare,” one of them said.

The Argentinian Consul General says one of their friends is still in the hospital but doing much better. The victims and their families will be heading back home this afternoon.