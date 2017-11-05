NYPD Detective Hit By Vehicle On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD detective was struck by a vehicle while on duty on Staten Island Sunday night.
Police were called at 8:55 p.m. to Richmond Avenue and Akron Street in the Bulls Head section of Staten Island.
The detective, a woman, was on duty and outside her vehicle when she was hit by the car, police said.
Police sources at the scene said the detective was looking for surveillance video in the area for another case, and was getting back into her squad car when she was struck.
The detective was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in serious condition, police said. She suffered head trauma and was expected to survive, sources said.
The driver who hit the detective remained at the scene, police said. Sources said it all appeared to be an accident.