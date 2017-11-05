Recipes From The Owner Of The Flatiron District’s Jue Lan Restaurant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a glitzy new restaurant located in the Flatiron District inside a building full of history.
Jue Lan has set up shop in the old Limelight Club, offering modern Chinese meals.
Owner Naiome Ram stopped by with some recipes from the menu, and to talk about how she preserved the integrity of the former hotspot.
Below is the recipe for Jue Lan’s Pork and Chives Dumplings:
INGREDIENTS
Makes total of eight (8) Dumplings
Five (5) ounces of pork
Two (2) chives thinly cut
Five (5) pieces of shrimp thinly sliced and minced
A pinch of sea salt
A pinch of sugar
A pinch of white pepper
A pinch of garlic and onion powder
Homemade dumpling wrappers aka dumpling skin (pre made ones can be found in your local Asian Supermarket) Water to dampen the dumpling wrappers
PREPARATIONS
Mix in a bowl the pork, chives, minced shrimp, pinch of sea salt, sugar, white pepper and onion and garlic powder together to make the dumpling filling
Take a dumpling wrapper
Coat the edges with water
Add the fillings
Wrap it up, fold the edges to keep filling securely inside
Steam for five (5) minutes
Ready to serve.