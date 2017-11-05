Recipes From The Owner Of The Flatiron District’s Jue Lan Restaurant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a glitzy new restaurant located in the Flatiron District inside a building full of history.

Jue Lan has set up shop in the old Limelight Club, offering modern Chinese meals.

Owner Naiome Ram stopped by with some recipes from the menu, and to talk about how she preserved the integrity of the former hotspot.

Below is the recipe for Jue Lan’s Pork and Chives Dumplings:

INGREDIENTS

Makes total of eight (8) Dumplings

Five (5) ounces of pork

Two (2) chives thinly cut

Five (5) pieces of shrimp thinly sliced and minced

A pinch of sea salt

A pinch of sugar

A pinch of white pepper

A pinch of garlic and onion powder

Homemade dumpling wrappers aka dumpling skin (pre made ones can be found in your local Asian Supermarket)  Water to dampen the dumpling wrappers

PREPARATIONS

Mix in a bowl the pork, chives, minced shrimp, pinch of sea salt, sugar, white pepper and onion and garlic powder together to make the dumpling filling

Take a dumpling wrapper

Coat the edges with water

Add the fillings

Wrap it up, fold the edges to keep filling securely inside

Steam for five (5) minutes

Ready to serve.

