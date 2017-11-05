Reports: Multiple People Killed In Shooting At Church In South Texas

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing multiple people and wounding others before being “taken down,” authorities said.

CBS affiliate KENS reports that there are multiple victims and that there is a large police presence at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, which is 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told the Wilson County News that a man entered the church and opened fire. Tackitt said there were multiple casualties and fatalities and the shooter was now dead.

Dana Fletcher, a business owner in the area, told CBS News she saw a “ton” of sheriff’s vehicles and ambulances racing down the road. She said she doesn’t know what happened but said there was heavy police presence and people were being airlifted from the scene.

The Connally Memorial Medical Center told CBS News it received multiple victims related to the shooting.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were responding to the shooting, CBS News reported.

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

A law enforcement official said an FBI crisis response team is on scene to offer assistance to local police, CBS News investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

The FBI will be offering evidence recovery, offering to check through databases to see whether this person has any connections to international terror to see if its a terrorist event or a domestic situation, Milton reports. She says officials looking into it but they don’t know the motivation at this point.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted his condolences to those affected in the incident.

It was not immediately clear if the church was holding services at the time of the shooting.

