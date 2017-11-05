NYC Marathon: Latest | Share Photos On Facebook: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Sunday Marks The Start Of National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With clocks moving back an hour overnight, the time change can disrupt sleep patterns and lead to more sleep-deprived drivers.

That’s why many states are promoting this week as National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week.

The National Sleep Foundation says more than one-third of adult drivers admitted they’ve fallen asleep behind the wheel.

It turns out drowsy driving can be as dangerous as drunk driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says about 1,500 deaths a year are linked to drowsy driving.

Experts say if you feel tired on the road, pull over somewhere safe and take a break.

