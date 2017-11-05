NYC Marathon: Latest | Share Photos On Facebook: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Two Women Dead After Crash In Orange County, New York

WARWICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Orange County, New York are investigating a Saturday evening crash that left two women dead.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Glenwood Road in Warwick.

Police say four people were inside the car when it rolled over into a yard.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene, while the two men were taken to area hospitals.

One of the men had to be airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

