3 Firefighters Suffer Minor Injuries In Bronx Apartment Building Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three firefighters suffered minor injuries Sunday when an extra-alarm fire ripped through multiple apartments in the Bronx.
The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at 4769 White Plains Rd. in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, according to the FDNY.
The blaze was raised to three alarms. It started in a sixth-floor apartment and spread to a total of about four apartments, the FDNY told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.
The residents of the apartment where the fire started were home at the time and evacuated, officials said.
The fire was under control within two hours, officials said.
Three firefighters required treatment for minor injuries, but there were no civilian injuries, the FDNY said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation late Sunday afternoon, but it was not believed to be suspicious.