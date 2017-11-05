Wayne Hills High School Football Players Say Rivals Vandalized Good Luck Rock

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tensions have been rising in a rocky rivalry between two New Jersey high schools.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, students at one school are accused of vandalizing a special rock that the other school’s football team uses for good luck.

State championship banners hang on the fence by the Wayne Hills High School football field. Parents and players say their sacred rocks is instrumental to their success, and the Patriots run out and touch the rock for good luck.

“Before they leave for camp — football camp, which they go to every June – we all go down to the rock and we write our son’s name on it with their number, and that pretty much kicks off season,” said Tina Luterzo, the mother of a Wayne Hills player.

Last weekend, their rivals 10 minutes down the road – Wayne Valley High School – allegedly attempted to break the Hills’ spirit by painting their maroon rock blue. Blue is Valley’s color.

“We found out that they painted our rock, so we were a little angry, but you know, we took it to them on the field and we just showed them what’s up,” said Wayne Hills senior Nick Palumbo.

Wayne police said there is heightened awareness around the game each year.

“There is an open investigation right now. Our school resource officer is providing support the Wayne Hills High School,” said Wayne police Capt. Mark McGrath. “But it is being handled by the school. It is right now a school matter.”

In 2011, nine Hills players were charged in the beating of two Valley students after a party. In 2014, blue V’s were painted on the properties of Hills players.

Some parents at Hills told CBS2’s Baker this past Tuesday they are trying to steer their kids away from the pranks and focus on what happens on the field.

“There is really no extent where the rivalry doesn’t go,:” said Wayne Valley senior Mike McConeghy.

Pictures of the alleged vandals on social media, and parents wanted to see them punished.

CBS2 reached out to Wayne schools Supt. Dr. Mark Toback, but he did not get back to CBS2 with a comment.

Police said no one will face criminal charges.