11/6 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Showers will overspread the area this afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm possible. The activity will end across our western sections by mid to late afternoon with a cooler, drier wind in its wake. As for temps, they’ll be running slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Early evening showers will push offshore with clearing thereafter. Expect a drier, colder night with temps falling into the mid and low 40s by daybreak; near freezing temps are expected north and west.

Expect some sun tomorrow morning with clouds filling in thereafter; a late afternoon shower is possible to our south and west. Expect temps to be on the chilly side with highs of only 50-55°.

As for Wednesday, we’ll see a slight chance of showers with chilly highs in the low 50s.

