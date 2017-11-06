Actor George Clooney Reveals He’s Ready To Exit Stage Left

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — Could George Clooney officially step back from acting? Say it isn’t so!
It’s been more than a year since the Oscar winner stared in a movie.
As Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier reports, the leading man recently revealed why he’s ready to exit stage left.
“You have to look at your career over a long period of time and figure out what’s best to do, an I’m looking for different kinds of roles now,” Clooney said while promoting his latest film, “Suburbicon.” “You gotta keep putting a softer lens on the camera until it’s just no good anymore.”
Now, the Hollywood icon is taking things one step further by admitting he’s prepared to step away from acting, telling the London Times, “You know, I’m 56. I’m not the guy that gets the girl anymore.”
Instead, Clooney is more keen on directing. His sixth, and most recent gig calling the shots was “Suburbicon,” starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.
It’s been over a year since he’s acted, and his three most recent films haven’t performed well in theaters. For Clooney, it’s not about money, telling the Times, “Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion dollars. I don’t need money.”
For George, any further acting will likely be about his passion projects.