12-Year-Old Boy Meets Tour Guide Who Saved His Life With Bone Marrow Donation

When Mike Reilly, a Boston Duck Tours 'ConDUCKtour' for 19 years, joined the Be the Match National Marrow Donor program, little did he know that two years later he would receive a very special call. Mike was a match for Jack Eppley, a 12-year-old Ohio boy suffering from a form of blood cancer.
Just this week, after two years of both donor and recipient living a healthy life, Mike and Jack were given an opportunity to meet each other face-to-face for the very first time.
Flights were generously donated by JetBlue for Jack and his parents Craig and Kasey to fly to Boston to meet Mike at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, whose staff learned of this touching story through a doorman, John Bradley, who had gotten to know Reilly through his work with the tour company.
The hotel, located in the heart of the city on Boylston Street, was frequently passed by Reilly, who always made sure to give a friendly greeting to the doormen standing outside while making the rounds on his tours.
“When Mike told me of his connection with Jack, I told him, ‘Whatever you need, let me know and we will make it happen.’ The Mandarin Oriental, Boston is honored to have a small role in such a significant occasion,” said Bradley.
-Joe Cingrana