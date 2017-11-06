Residents Believe Extension Cord Sparked Clinton Hill Apartment Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire in a Brooklyn apartment left two people in serious, but stable condition.
At around 3 p.m., Monday, firefighters responded to flames on the second floor of a multi-family home at 519 Myrtle Ave in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn.
Brian Karastanovich works for building management, but was hampered by the damage left behind.
“Nobody will be able to go into the building for this evening or tomorrow, but we’re working on re-mediating some of the issues,” he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but building residents and ownership believe it was caused by a faulty extension cord that was run under a mattress.
The fire has been brought under control.