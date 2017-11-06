Funeral Set For New Jersey Man Killed In Lower Manhattan Terror Attack

NEW MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A grief-stricken community is preparing to bid a final farewell to a New Jersey man killed in the Halloween Day terror attack in New York City.

Mourners will gather Monday for Darren Drake‘s funeral in New Milford.

The service begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension.

The 32-year-old project manager for Moody’s Investors Service at the World Trade Center was out for a bike ride between meetings last Tuesday when he was mowed down on the West Street bike path.

Police say 29-year-old terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov plowed his rental pickup truck into pedestrians, killing eight and injuring 12 others.

Drake earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Rutgers University in 2007 and a master’s degree in business administration in 2011 from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was working toward a second master’s degree, at Stevens Institute of Technology.

He previously served as president of the New Milford school board.

Drake is being remembered as a gentle giant. He was 6’4″ tall but he had a soft touch, friends and family say. his best friend was his dad, jimmy drake.

“He was perhaps one of the most decent American young kids that our country has ever produced,” his father, Jimmy Drake, said.

Drake will be laid to rest next to his grandparents.

