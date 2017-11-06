LISTEN: Usually Stoic Eli Manning Admits Losing Has Been Difficult For Him

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Eli Manning doesn’t easily reveal his emotions, but he admitted Monday the Giants’ 1-7 start has been difficult for him.

“It’s tough,” he said. “Of course you’re going to be down, you’re going to be disappointed, and getting beat and getting beat badly, it’s always tough. It wouldn’t be natural if it didn’t hurt. You want to fix it.”

The talk is growing louder that the Giants may at some point bench their quarterback to see what they have in rookie Davis Webb. Coach Ben McAdoo didn’t rule out the possibility Sunday, but a day later he said he was sticking with Manning for now.

Until he hears otherwise, Manning said he’s going to keep working toward trying to win games.

“My mindset is that, hey, I’m going to prepare and go out there and compete and be the quarterback,” he said. “If I’m told differently, then I’ll handle that if something ever happens.”

If he is benched, it would end his consecutive starts streak, which now stands at 207 — third all-time.

“I want to be out there for my teammates, and part of that is to be there each and every week for your team and to fight through little injuries and (being) banged up and just show that you’re ready to go,” Manning said when asked about the possibility of the streak coming to an end. “Obviously, if the organization ever wants to go a different route and play someone else, then that’s different. It’s not about one person’s starting streak continuing if you’ve got to do what’s best for the team and what’s best for this organization. Hopefully, they think I give us the best chance to win. And if they don’t believe that, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

