Final Day Of Campaigning In Race To Replace Gov. Chris Christie

TRENTON, N.J. — The candidates in the race to replace term-limited New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are in their final day of campaigning.

Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno continued their get-out-the-vote efforts in advance of Tuesday’s election.

Murphy’s central promise is electrifying the state’s sluggish economy.

Guadagno wants to slash sky-high property taxes.

Although Christie’s top deputy is running to replace him, the governor has been nowhere to be seen on her campaign.

Guadagno spent the past eight years running government alongside Christie, but she’s worked in her campaign to separate herself from him.

Polls show the term-limited governor is a drag on his deputy, and Murphy is spending millions to air ads highlighting the “Christie-Guadagno years” and the 2013 bridge scandal.

There was some promising news for Guadagno on Monday, but it may have come too late.

A new Quinnipiac poll has her down 12 points to Murphy, it was 20 points two weeks ago.

“I think the numbers show Phil Murphy is in free-fall,” Guadagno said. “I think we have momentum. I think what has happened and what you’ve seen is people do what they do in New Jersey — they wait until the last minute to start taking a look at the campaign and they see that they can’t afford to pay more taxes in the state and they understand that Phil Murphy has raised their taxes and I’ve promised to lower them.”

Guadagno has struggled to get Democratic and independent voters to move beyond the Christie connection and instead focus on her main campaign issues, including reducing property taxes.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with governor races this year.

Five independent and third-party candidates are also running for New Jersey governor.

