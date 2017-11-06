Francesa: Don’t Tell Us Giants Are Trying

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mike Francesa ripped the Giants, particularly their defense, for not giving much effort in Sunday’s embarrassing 51-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“Any word you listened to after the game was utter nonsense, especially the ramblings of the head coach, who thought his team competed, which is almost as scary as what we watched during the game,” Francesa said on his WFAN show Monday.

“Now he has seen the video, and now he knows what we all knew yesterday, and that is that the Giants decided that they don’t want to play.”

Francesa was the hardest on the secondary.

“You can’t look at some of these plays yesterday and tell me that they’re trying because they were 20 yards away from the play, they were 15 yards away from the play,” he said.

Francesa said co-owner John Mara’s statement after the game that “this performance speaks for itself” was telling.

MORE: Palladino: Empty Stands, Angry Voices All Part Of Hapless Giants’ Future

“That speaks volumes,” Francesa said. “And if you didn’t get the message, I’ll relay it to you: It better change quickly, or you’re going to have new addresses.

“Heads are going to roll for this. And this is set up as badly as it could possibly be set up, because you have all those NFC East teams coming in late, and those games aren’t going to just hurt; they’re going to sting. … They’re going to be like just putting a stick in open wounds.

“The Giants are right now such a low-level mess. It hard to even describe how low and how far they have fallen.”

To listen to the segment, click on the audio player above.