Jets’ Kerley Suspended 4 Games For Violating PED Policy

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The NFL has suspended Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley for four games for violating its policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Kerley is not eligible to return to practice until Dec. 11, the day after the Jets play the Denver Broncos. His first game back will be Dec. 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

Kerley said in a statement that he was shocked he tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid.

“I am 5’9″ tall and 180 pounds, and I have never used steroids in my life,” he said in a statement. “I’m a good athlete but anyone can look at my body composition and tell that I’m not a steroid user. While I did not have enough time prior to the deadline to resolve this case, I fully intend to investigate this matter until I am able to figure out what caused the positive test, because I know that I have done nothing wrong.

“When I find out what substance was tainted, I will pursue all remedies at that time because this is not right. I have and will always be a clean player, and I look forward to returning to the Jets to play against the Saints next month.”

Kerley, 28, re-signed with the Jets before this season after spending one year in San Francisco. He has caught 22 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown this season for the 4-5 Jets.