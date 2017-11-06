Mets To Hire Gary DiSarcina As Bench Coach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets are set to hire Gary DiSarcina as their bench coach, rounding out rookie manager Mickey Callaway’s staff.
WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman confirmed the hire, first reported by the Boston Globe and Fox Sports.
DiSarcina, 49, spent last season as the Red Sox’s bench coach under manager John Farrell, who was fired last month despite leading the team to an American League East title. Prior to last season, DiSarcina spent three years with the Los Angeles Angels, serving as third-base and later first-base coach.
He managed the Single-A Lowell Spinners for three seasons and the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox for one year — both teams are in the Red Sox orginization. Baseball America named DiSarcina the 2013 Minor League Manager of the Year after he led Pawtucket to the International League finals. He also spent time working in the Angels’ front office.
DiSarcina was a major league shortstop for the Angels from 1989-2000. He batted .258 with 28 homers for his career and was selected to the All-Star Game in 1995.
He replaces Dick Scott, who was not retained after Collins stepped down as manager last month. DiSarcina played under Collins, who remains with the Mets as a special assistant to the general manager, for three seasons in Anaheim.
Other new faces on Callaway’s staff are first-base coach Ruben Amaro Jr. — who also comes over from the Red Sox — and pitching coach Dave Eiland — most recently the Royals’ pitching coach.
The holdovers are third-base coach Glenn Sherlock, bullpen coach Ricky Bones and Pat Roessler, who was promoted from assistant hitting coach to hitting coach.