Port Authority Officers Save Man Who Went Into Cardiac Arrest At Starbucks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Port Authority police officers are being hailed as heroes for saving a man’s life inside the bus terminal.

At around 10 a.m., Monday, PA police received a call reporting an unconscious man inside Starbucks at the South Wing of the Bus terminal.

Port Authority Police Officers Jessica Toritto and Rebekah Epley were the first to arrive on the scene and saw a man unconscious, unresponsive and slumped back in a chair. His hands were cold and his face was blueish, police said.

Additional Port Authority officers arrived on the scene and assisted in removing the man from the chair and laying him on the floor.

One of the officers checked the man’s vital signs and he had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

Officer Epley grabbed a defibrillator machine from a wall while Officer Toritto began chest compressions on the man.

Another officer cut the man’s shirt and Epley applied a shock from the machine. The man responded to the shock, regained consciousness and began breathing. Color also came back to his face.

EMS personnel arrived and began to work on the man who they said had gone into cardiac arrest and that the actions of the officers saved his life.

The man was conscious and able to speak and was transported to Mount Sinai St Luke’s Hospital.

He is described by the Starbucks manager as an “everyday customer” who usually ordered coffee.

Today, however, he ordered only a glass of water and immediately sat down right before he became unconscious.