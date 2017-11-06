Queens Residents Want Bike-Riding Flasher Stopped Before He Strikes Again

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video has been released in a series of sex crimes in Queens.

It’s the latest look at a suspected serial flasher who has been victimizing young girls in Ridgewood, Queens while riding his bicycle.

Police say he’s victimized ten girls since May, most between the ages of 12 and 14.

Reward fliers with his picture are now plastered all over the neighborhood on utility poles and in the windows of area businesses.

“I have a god-daughter and if someone approached her and did something like that, I’d be livid, I’d be irate to the point where I myself would be out trying to find this individual right now,” Michael Bradford told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

The two most recent incidents happened on the morning of November 2, within five minutes of each other. The first was near a playground on Madison Street and Woodward Ave.

Minutes later, police said the suspect approached two girls at once near Forest and Gates Avenues.

“I’m really protective of my kids,” Maria Pulido said.

Pulido lives near the playground, she has two daughters ages 6 and 14.

“I didn’t see anything, but it’s really scary,” she said.

The nine different incidents have happened over the course of several months. The first was on May 11.

The alleged flasher often uses the same MO, asking a girl for a piece of paper. While she grabs the paper out of her backpack, the suspect pulls down his pants and exposes himself before escaping on his bicycle.

It seems as though the flasher took the summer off. There was a noticeable gap in the incidents between June and September

With 4 cases in the last month, neighbors worry the crimes will escalate.

“If this individual is not stopped, he’s going to take it further,” Bradford said.

There is a $2,500 reward for information in the case.