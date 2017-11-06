Queens Residents Want Bike-Riding Flasher Stopped Before He Strikes Again

Filed Under: Local TV, Ridgewood Queens, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video has been released in a series of sex crimes in Queens.

It’s the latest look at a suspected serial flasher who has been victimizing young girls in Ridgewood, Queens while riding his bicycle.

Police say he’s victimized ten girls since May, most between the ages of 12 and 14.

Reward fliers with his picture are now plastered all over the neighborhood on utility poles and in the windows of area businesses.

Queens Bicycle Flasher

Police say this man exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in Maspeth, Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

“I have a god-daughter and if someone approached her and did something like that, I’d be livid, I’d be irate to the point where I myself would be out trying to find this individual right now,” Michael Bradford told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

The two most recent incidents happened on the morning of November 2, within five minutes of each other. The first was near a playground on Madison Street and Woodward Ave.

Minutes later, police said the suspect approached two girls at once near Forest and Gates Avenues.

“I’m really protective of my kids,” Maria Pulido said.

Pulido lives near the playground, she has two daughters ages 6 and 14.

“I didn’t see anything, but it’s really scary,” she said.

The nine different incidents have happened over the course of several months. The first was on May 11.

a0064a99d5514212a78aa7df3f9e0a43 Queens Residents Want Bike Riding Flasher Stopped Before He Strikes Again

Police released new surveillance footage of an alleged serial flasher who has been cruising Ridgewood, Queens on a bicycle. (Credit: CBS2)

The alleged flasher often uses the same MO, asking a girl for a piece of paper. While she grabs the paper out of her backpack, the suspect pulls down his pants and exposes himself before escaping on his bicycle.

It seems as though the flasher took the summer off. There was a noticeable gap in the incidents between June and September

With 4 cases in the last month, neighbors worry the crimes will escalate.

“If this individual is not stopped, he’s going to take it further,” Bradford said.

There is a $2,500 reward for information in the case.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch