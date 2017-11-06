Deadly Texas Church Shooting Leaves Small Community Reeling As Investigators Seek Motive

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBSNewYork/AP) — A day after the worst mass shooting in Texas history, investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

Twenty-six people, including several children, were shot and killed during Sunday services at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

The victims’ ages ranged from 5 to 72. There was likely “no way” for congregants to escape, said Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. Officials said about 20 others were wounded.

“It was bad. I mean, I tried to, tried to help as many people as I could,” said resident Kevin Jordan. “You can’t explain it. Your mind doesn’t want to grasp it, you know? The shock of it.”

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley. He received a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force for assaulting his spouse and child, and was sentenced to 12 months’ confinement after a 2012 court-martial. Kelley served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his 2014 discharge, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said.

At a news conference Sunday, the attacker was described only as a white man in his 20s who was wearing black tactical gear and a ballistic vest when he pulled into a gas station across from the church

Police say he began shooting before he entered the church then proceeded to shoot most, if not all, of the people inside.

“As he exited the church, a local resident grabbed his rifle and engaged that suspect,” said Freedman Martin, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. “The suspect dropped his rifle. Our local resident pursued the suspect at that time.”

The gunman was followed in his car into a neighboring county and then he drove off the road. When police arrived, the man was dead.

Several weapons were found inside the vehicle and Martin said it was unclear if the attacker died of a self-inflicted wound or if he was shot by the resident who confronted him. He said investigators weren’t ready to discuss a possible motive.

Sutherland Springs is a rural community about 35 miles east of San Antonio. On Sunday, a local resident described it as the kind of place where everybody knows everybody, including the people who were killed.

President Donald Trump, who was in Japan, called the shooting an “act of evil,” later calling the gunman “a very deranged individual.”

