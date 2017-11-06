VIDEO: Woman Uses Broomstick To Fight Back Against Knife-Wielding Robber In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman took matters into her own hands after a knife-wielding man stole her purse and slashed another man in the hallway of a Bronx apartment building last week.
Investigators say the suspect waited for the victims to enter the residential building near East 175th Street and Crotona Avenue in the Tremont section last Tuesday.
Once they did, the suspect forced the 52-year-old man and 49-year-old woman to the end of the hallway where investigators say he forcibly removed the woman’s purse.
After a brief struggle, police say the suspect slashed the male victim in his arm and hand multiple times.
The female victim then grabbed a broomstick and struck the suspect several times until he fled the building eastbound down East 175th.
Both victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
The suspect is described as a dark skinned male last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a dark colored long sleeved shirt, light colored pants, and a dark colored backpack.
