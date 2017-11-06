WFAN Morning Show: Eli & The Giants Are Just Getting Kicked Around

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

The Giants’ lost season has gone from bad to worse.

Sunday’s humiliating 51-17 home defeat to the Rams dropped their record to 1-7.

And gave Boomer and guest co-host Gregg Giannotti plenty of talking points to open Monday’s show.

MOREPalladino: Empty Stands, Angry Voices All Part Of Hapless Giants’ Future

The guys discussed head coach Ben McAdoo’s accountability and quarterback Eli Manning, who seems to age exponentially by the day.

Have a listen above.

