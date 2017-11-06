WFAN Morning Show: Eli & The Giants Are Just Getting Kicked Around

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
The Giants’ lost season has gone from bad to worse.
Sunday’s humiliating 51-17 home defeat to the Rams dropped their record to 1-7.
And gave Boomer and guest co-host Gregg Giannotti plenty of talking points to open Monday’s show.
The guys discussed head coach Ben McAdoo’s accountability and quarterback Eli Manning, who seems to age exponentially by the day.
