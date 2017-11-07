11/7 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Election Day: NYC Voters Head To The Polls | NJ Voters Decide Christie's Replacement | Nassau, Westchester Counties Electing New Executives | Election Day 2017 In Pictures | Listen Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see our clouds thicken this afternoon with some rain filling in for the second half. It will be a chilly rain, too, with temps generally in the 40s and low 50s.

The rain will continue into this evening with perhaps a little snow mixing in across our northwest fringe. As for temps, they’ll tumble into the 30s — even in the city — by daybreak; 20s are in reach across our northwest suburbs.

Some morning clouds will give way to sunshine tomorrow. It will be on the cool side again with highs only around 50°.

As for Thursday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 50s.

 

