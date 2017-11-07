5-Year-Old ‘Marries’ Best Friend Before Third Open-Heart Surgery

1010 WINS-Five-year-old Sophia’s wish came true after she asked for her best friend Hunter’s hand in “marriage” and was given the chance to do so in an adorable playground ceremony before undergoing her third open-heart surgery, scheduled for January at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Sophia Elyssa Chiappalone, of Connecticut, was born with a life-threatening genetic heart defect and has already undergone two open-heart surgeries, as well as several other procedures.
The couple, who met in preschool two years ago exchanged vows in the beautiful fall backdrop with Sophia wearing a white dress and veil while photographer Marisa Balletti-Lavoie of Sassy Mouth Photography was on hand to document it all.
Little Girl Donates Piggy Bank Money To Officer Fighting Cancer
Sophia’s mom Kristy says her daughter, who was diagnosed with a genetic heart defect known as tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, is a walking miracle but will still need several more open-heart procedures as well as heart and lung transplants in the future.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the single mother of three cover medical and transportation costs.
-Joe Cingrana