Astorino Faces Off Against State Sen. Latimer In Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Republican incumbent Rob Astorino is facing a challenge as he seeks a third term as Westchester County executive.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, Astorino – who won the Republican nomination for governor in 2014 – is up against state Sen. George Latimer (D-Port Chester). Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one in the county.

Among the issues on which the candidates have differed is the annual gun show at the Westchester County Center in White Plains. The gun show had not been welcome at the facility after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, but this year, Astorino vetoed a ban on gun shows.

Latimer pointed to Nazi literature, books on Hitler, and confederate flag mementos at the last gun show as reasons why the promoter ‘Northeast Gun Shows’ should not be allowed to hold another event at the county center this coming January, as they have tentatively listed on their website.

But the first thing most Westchester County voters who spoke to CBS2 brought up was property taxes. Every year, Westchester tops the list of the highest property tax bills in the nation, and the high cost of living and whether people can afford it is on the minds of many voters.

“Maybe find a way to lower them, contain them, maintain them – rather than spiraling out of control,” one man said.

“The rent is just too high in Westchester, so I think we need affordable housing all the way around for everybody across the board,” said Janine Jenkins of Mount Vernon.

“Better housing for the homeless, right here in Westchester County,” said John McGrath of Tuckahoe.

“I guess work with the schools, man, you know,” said Robert Green of White Plains. “You know, work with the children. You know? Work with the kids; work with the next generation.”

“If they could either maintain taxes the way they are or they can even lower them even more, it would be better,” another resident said.

One way to do that is by consolidating various levels of government, but so far, that has not happened enough to make a real difference.