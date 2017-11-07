Police Release Sketch Of Man Sought In Attempted Abduction In The Bronx

Election Day: NYC Voters Head To The Polls | NJ Voters Decide Christie's Replacement | Nassau, Westchester Counties Electing New Executives | Election Day 2017 In Pictures | Listen Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are looking for a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted abduction.

Police said just after 6 a.m. on Oct. 28 a man approached a 16-year-old girl on East Clarke Place, and tried to forcibly push her into a dark-colored vehicle.

The man tried to drag the girl into the vehicle, but he lost his balance and they both fell, police said.

Bronx Attempted Abduction

Man sought in attempted abduction in the Bronx. (credit: CBS2)

The girl then bit the man and ran off, police said.

She was taken to a hospital with bruising to her temple and knuckles.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect and video of the car involved.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

