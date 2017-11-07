Police: Knife-Wielding Robber Attacks Couple In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A manhunt is underway after police say a man and a woman were attacked by a knife-wielding robbery suspect in the Bronx.

Police say the suspect was waiting for the couple inside a building at East 175 Street and Crotona Avenue around 10:30 p.m. last Thursday.

The couple owns a store in the neighborhood and was just coming home after closing up with a substantial amount of cash on hand, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Surveillance video shows the suspect with a large kitchen knife leading the couple into the back of a hallway where he grabs the woman’s purse, police said.

Cameras then catch the suspect struggling with the 52-year-old male victim, slashing him multiple times in the arm. The 49-year-old woman then grabs a broom handle and starts beating the suspect while ringing a neighbor’s doorbell for help.

The suspect then fled the scene. He allegedly got away with the woman’s purse, a cellphone and about $1,200 in cash, Doris reported.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Police say the suspect was wearing a dark colored baseball hat, a dark colored long sleeved shirt, light colored pants and a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.