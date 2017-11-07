Christie Clashes With Voter After Casting Ballot For Guadagno

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Outgoing Gov. Chris Christie got into a heated back-and-forth with a voter Tuesday after casting his ballot for Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

After voting, Christie got into a bit of an argument with a voter who questioned why he didn't merge His two towns pic.twitter.com/n3AQi3PfBk — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) November 7, 2017

Reporter Nick Corasaniti of the New York Times captured the exchange on video.

At an impromptu news conference after voting, a woman asked Christie why he didn’t merge the Borough of Mendham with Mendham Township.

“Because I can’t,” Christie said. “As governor, I can’t. I don’t have the authority to do it.”

He added that he never said he would merge the two towns.

“I understand. You’re so frustrated. You know what? The easiest thing in the world is to stand where you stand, and stand on the sidelines, and critique,” Christie said. “You want to merge Mendham Township and Mendham Borough? Run for the township committee in Mendham Township and be the voice to do it. No, I know: Because that’s too hard. It’s easier to sit here and complain.”

“That’s the joy of public service,” Christie added. “It’s serving folks like you that is really such a unique joy. It really is. You’re fabulous.”

Christie added that he thought the election was not a referendum on him.

“This is not an election about me, no matter what,” Christie said. “I had my referendum. My referendum was four years ago. Everyone knew who I was. I am not much different today than I was then, except a little bit older and a little bit grayer. But other than that, I’m not a whole lot different than I was then. I got 61 percent of the vote four years ago, I’m happy to stand on that. I’ll see if anyone beats that anytime soon.”

Christie summed up his eight years in office as “exciting.”