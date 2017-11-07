Teen Girl Killed, Another Man Hurt In Coney Island Double Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another man is hurt after an early morning double shooting in Coney Island.
It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday inside an apartment on the 2900 block of 35th Street.
Police said the teen was found with a gunshot wound to the chest while a 20-year-old man was discovered shot in the arm. Both were taken to area hospitals, where the girl died.
The names of the victims have not been released.
So far, there are no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.