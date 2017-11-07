Cops Search East New York Backyard For Buried Body

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a report of a possible body buried in a backyard in Brooklyn.
On Tuesday night, investigators were at the scene in East New York where police had an entire street blocked off.
A New York City Medical Examiner’s ofice truck was on the scene, and a neighbor said cops had been there since about 10 a.m.
CBS2’s Marc Liverman was able to confirm that a woman who used to live at the house called police and told them she saw her husband bury a body in their backyard years ago. The two have since separated.
Police were on the scene Tuesday night, with cadaver canines and got a hit indicating possible human remains.
So far, they haven’t found a body. It’s also unclear who the victim is.