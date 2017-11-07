Election Day: NYC Voters Head To The Polls | NJ Voters Decide Christie's Replacement | Nassau, Westchester Counties Electing New Executives | Where To VoteElection Day Photos | Listen Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Cops Search East New York Backyard For Buried Body

Filed Under: Brooklyn, East New York, Local TV, Marc Liverman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a report of a possible body buried in a backyard in Brooklyn.

On Tuesday night, investigators were at the scene in East New York where police had an entire street blocked off.

A New York City Medical Examiner’s ofice truck was on the scene, and a neighbor said cops had been there since about 10 a.m.

CBS2’s Marc Liverman was able to confirm that a woman who used to live at the house called police and told them she saw her husband bury a body in their backyard years ago. The two have since separated.

Police were on the scene Tuesday night, with cadaver canines and got a hit indicating possible human remains.

So far, they haven’t found a body. It’s also unclear who the victim is.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch