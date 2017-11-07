Election Day: NYC Voters Head To The Polls | NJ Voters Decide Christie's Replacement | Nassau, Westchester County Electing New Executives | Where To VoteElection Day Photos | Listen Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Vehicles On Tracks Shut Down Multiple LIRR Lines

Filed Under: LIRR, Long Island Rail Road, Oyster Bay Branch, Port Jefferson branch, Ronkonkoma Branch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Unauthorized vehicles at two different locations on the tracks shut down service on several branches of the Long Island Rail Road Tuesday evening.

The LIRR said service was suspended east of Jamaica in both directions on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, and Ronkonkoma branches because of the vehicle on the tracks near Mineola.

The Ronkonkoma Branch was also shut down due to another unauthorized vehicle that was hit by a train west of the Wyandanch station. That vehicle was later removed, the LIRR said.

CHECK: LIRR Updates

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority police also restricted access to Penn Station for a time, though they were no longer doing so by 7 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch