Vehicles On Tracks Shut Down Multiple LIRR Lines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Unauthorized vehicles at two different locations on the tracks shut down service on several branches of the Long Island Rail Road Tuesday evening.
The LIRR said service was suspended east of Jamaica in both directions on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, and Ronkonkoma branches because of the vehicle on the tracks near Mineola.
The Ronkonkoma Branch was also shut down due to another unauthorized vehicle that was hit by a train west of the Wyandanch station. That vehicle was later removed, the LIRR said.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority police also restricted access to Penn Station for a time, though they were no longer doing so by 7 p.m.