CBS2 Sources: Missing 19-Year-Old Woman May Be Victim Of Sex Trafficking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen at a Queens motel.
Sources tell CBS2 she may be a victim of sex trafficking.
Corinna Slusser was last seen in the early morning of Sept. 20 at the Haven Motel on Woodhaven Boulevard.
Police have also provided an image of one of her tattoos that’s on the middle of her chest (pictured below).
Reports indicate the woman is from Pennsylvania.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.