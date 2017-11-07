Election Day: NYC Voters Head To The Polls | NJ Voters Decide Christie's Replacement | Nassau, Westchester Counties Electing New Executives | Where To VoteElection Day Photos | Listen Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

CBS2 Sources: Missing 19-Year-Old Woman May Be Victim Of Sex Trafficking

Filed Under: Corinna Slusser, Local TV, Missing Woman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen at a Queens motel.

Sources tell CBS2 she may be a victim of sex trafficking.

Corinna Slusser was last seen in the early morning of Sept. 20 at the Haven Motel on Woodhaven Boulevard.

Police have also provided an image of one of her tattoos that’s on the middle of her chest (pictured below).

Missing Woman Tattoo

Reports indicate the woman is from Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch