Nassau, Westchester Voters To Select New County Executives

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Voters in Nassau and Westchester counties are heading to the polls Tuesday to elect their next county executives.

In Nassau, residents will select a new executive to replace the outgoing Ed Mangano, who is facing federal corruption charges.

Former State Sen. Jack Martins is the Republican candidate.

He’s facing Democrat Laura Curran, a Nassau County legislator.

Both candidates are promising to clean up Nassau County government.

“All of the abuses that have taken place in the past are a thing of the past because we are going to restore law and order, and checks and balances,” Martins said.

“We deserve a government that lives up to the people who live here that is open, that is transparent and is not corrupt,” Curran said.

Curran wants to overhaul the contract procurement process, limit campaign contributions and create an independent inspector general.

Martins wants to strip pensions from corrupt officials, supports stronger vetting practices for county jobs and opposes an inspector general.

In Westchester, Republican incumbent Rob Astorino is seeking a third term.

He’s facing a challenge from Democratic State Sen. George Latimer in a county where Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one.