New York Voters Reject Ballot Measure Calling For Constitutional Convention

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Three major propositions were on the ballot in New York State Tuesday, with one at the center of a heated political battle.

The fight was over Proposition One, which called for a constitutional convention for the state.

Proponents said it would have allowed the state to take a hard look at ethics and campaign finance reform.

Unions, environmental groups, Planned Parenthood, and officials from both parties had urged opposition.

Both sides campaigned intensely, but voters ultimately returned a resounding “no.”

The ballot initiative says politicians convicted of felonies must forfeit all or part of their pensions. A host of convictions of Albany officials prompted the ballot measure.

Voters gave their overwhelming approval to the measure on Tuesday.

The third ballot measure would make it easier for local municipalities to fix roads or utilities int he area of forest preserves by creating a so-called “land bank” to ease strict rules.

As of late Tuesday, the results for the third ballot measure were too close to call.