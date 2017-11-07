Election Day: Mayor De Blasio Wins Second Term | Phil Murphy Wins In N.J. | Nassau, Westchester County Electing New Executives | N.Y. Results | N.J. ResultsElection Day Photos | Listen Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

New York Voters Reject Ballot Measure Calling For Constitutional Convention

Filed Under: Constitutional Convention, New York State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Three major propositions were on the ballot in New York State Tuesday, with one at the center of a heated political battle.

The fight was over Proposition One, which called for a constitutional convention for the state.

Proponents said it would have allowed the state to take a hard look at ethics and campaign finance reform.

Unions, environmental groups, Planned Parenthood, and officials from both parties had urged opposition.

Both sides campaigned intensely, but voters ultimately returned a resounding “no.”

The ballot initiative says politicians convicted of felonies must forfeit all or part of their pensions. A host of convictions of Albany officials prompted the ballot measure.

Voters gave their overwhelming approval to the measure on Tuesday.

The third ballot measure would make it easier for local municipalities to fix roads or utilities int he area of forest preserves by creating a so-called “land bank” to ease strict rules.

As of late Tuesday, the results for the third ballot measure were too close to call.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch