Men Sought In Separate Incidents Of Flashing, Lewd Conduct On Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were searching for two men who exposed themselves on subway trains in Midtown in separate incidents in recent weeks.
The first incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. Police said a 33-year-old woman saw a man masturbating on a Brooklyn-bound F Train at the 57th Street-Seventh Avenue station.
The suspect in that case was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and he carried a black backpack.
In the second incident, police said a 26-year-old woman was on a Bronx-bound D Train at the 42nd Street-Bryant Park station around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, when she suddenly noticed the man’s genitals were exposed.
The woman took a photo of the man before she got off the train at 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, police said. The suspect remained on the train beyond that point.
The suspect in that case was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black leather jacket and a black sweater.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.