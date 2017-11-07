Election Day: Phil Murphy Projected Winner In N.J. | NYC Voters Head To The Polls | Nassau, Westchester County Electing New Executives | N.Y. Results | N.J. ResultsElection Day Photos | Listen Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

2 Teenage Girls Stabbed In Attempted Robbery In Queens

Filed Under: Corona, Queens, Queens Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teenage girls were stabbed in an attempted robbery in Corona, Queens Tuesday evening, police said.

The girls were approached by a group of people that included at least one male and one female at 97-01 57th Ave. in Queens, police said.

The suspect attempted to rob the girls, but when the girls resisted, the suspects stabbed them, police said.

One of the victims was stabbed in the buttocks, the other in the leg, police said.

Both were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where their conditions were reported to be stable.

